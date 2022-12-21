NBA Twitter Rips Warriors for Lack of Effort Without Stephen Curry in Loss vs. Knicks

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are struggling in the absence of Stephen Curry, dropping Tuesday's game 132-94 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Warriors didn't put up much of a fight against the Knicks, posting 19 turnovers and 22 fouls. Additionally, the Dubs were outrebounded by the Knicks 47-29.

Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have led the Warriors in Curry's absence, and that continued on Tuesday night, but the latter's performance was underwhelming as he finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and five turnovers in 26 minutes.

Poole, meanwhile, finished with 26 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes,

The remainder of Golden State's starting five—Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody—combined for just 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Warriors dropped to 15-17 with the loss, and they were ripped by NBA Twitter for a lack of effort against a New York team that is now 18-13 and has found its footing of late:

If the Warriors want to stay in playoff contention with Curry sidelined for at least three weeks, they'll need to sort things out quickly. With teams beginning to hit their stride ahead of the holidays, it's important the reigning champions don't fall too far out of playoff contention.

The Warriors will face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas night.