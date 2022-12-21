X

    NBA Twitter Rips Warriors for Lack of Effort Without Stephen Curry in Loss vs. Knicks

    Erin WalshDecember 21, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors are struggling in the absence of Stephen Curry, dropping Tuesday's game 132-94 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

    The Warriors didn't put up much of a fight against the Knicks, posting 19 turnovers and 22 fouls. Additionally, the Dubs were outrebounded by the Knicks 47-29.

    Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have led the Warriors in Curry's absence, and that continued on Tuesday night, but the latter's performance was underwhelming as he finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and five turnovers in 26 minutes.

    Poole, meanwhile, finished with 26 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes,

    The remainder of Golden State's starting five—Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody—combined for just 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

    The Warriors dropped to 15-17 with the loss, and they were ripped by NBA Twitter for a lack of effort against a New York team that is now 18-13 and has found its footing of late:

    Jason Page @TheBackPage

    The Warriors look like a team that has mailed it in. Zero toughness when it starts going the wrong direction, especially on the road.<br><br>I get you don't have Curry out there. But the effort is non-existent for large portions of the game.

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    This is a soft defensive effort by the Warriors. Knicks just coming down and going to work

    Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

    Warriors can't defend. That's their biggest issue.

    ChadinPortland 🎙 @ChadinRipCity

    I assumed the Warriors issues would get solved prior to the playoffs. Not so sure anymore.

    Law Murray 🚭 @LawMurrayTheNU

    Knicks with 100 through 3 quarters vs disgraceful Warriors defense 😳

    Cyrus Saatsaz @DogSurfRoadshow

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> perimeter defense is nonexistent and has been nonexistent the entire year.

    Ollie @BehanCFC

    The least the Warriors could do without Steph is show some effort on defense. This is pathetic

    Ryan @rvpats12

    What an embarrassing effort by the Warriors. Getting blown out tonight.

    Miggy the Dove & Shai thinker @chloaithinker

    All of the Warriors efforts are left in Toronto apparently.

    Steven 15-17 @stevenkat17

    This been a terrible effort by the Warriors.

    If the Warriors want to stay in playoff contention with Curry sidelined for at least three weeks, they'll need to sort things out quickly. With teams beginning to hit their stride ahead of the holidays, it's important the reigning champions don't fall too far out of playoff contention.

    The Warriors will face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas night.

