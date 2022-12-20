Derrick Rose Talks Knicks Trade Rumors, Bulls Jersey Retirement, NBA Ownership, More

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose sat down with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic to discuss a host of topics, including adapting to his new role out of the team's rotation, trade rumors and post-career insights such as the possibility of the Chicago Bulls retiring his jersey and a desire to become an NBA governor.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made the decision to move Miles "Deuce" McBride into the rotation off the bench in favor of the 34-year-old, whose NBA accolades include three All-Star Game appearances and the 2010-11 NBA MVP award.

It's an unusual role for Rose, who has always carved out a niche wherever he's gone despite dealing with significant injuries that curbed his sky-high ceiling when the Bulls selected him No. 1 overall in the 2008 NBA draft out of Memphis.

Still, Rose is taking the decision in stride, even though he made clear that he still wants to play.

"I've learned a simple lesson: Still being here," Rose said in part.

"For one, I'm very appreciative to understand my role. I'm not here for entitlement, I'm not here feeling like I need minutes or anything like that. I'm just here to win and try to help the young guys out. I never thought I'd be in this position. I never thought I'd be playing this many years."

Rose has been out of the rotation for seven games. He played three minutes and 31 seconds at the end of the Knicks' 114-91 road win over the Bulls on Dec. 16 and received thunderous applause from his old home fans when he entered the game and hit a three-pointer.

Born and raised in Chicago, Rose led the Bulls to their best season (2010-11) since the end of the Michael Jordan era. Chicago finished first in the Eastern Conference behind Rose's MVP season but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the conference finals.

He's still a legend in Chicago, however, and Charania brought up the possibility of his No. 1 being retired. Rose, who noted that he shies away from the fame, said in part:

"It's kind of awkward, where I feel it will be cool for my family to come to a jersey retirement ceremony like that. But I think about what would I have to say while I'm on the court. It's kind of weird. I'm there, but I think about, 'Damn, I'm going to have to speak to everybody at the celebration.' That's what I think about because I don't always like that moment."

For now, Rose still plays for a Knicks team that has won seven straight to move to 17-13 on the year. He holds a mentorship role for the young guards on the team (McBride, Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley) despite being out of the rotation but noted that he's still prepared to return if his number is called.

"No, I want to play," Rose said. "But at the same time, there's still a lot of basketball left. Thibs (and I) always talk about it—he always says this is the bottom of the mountain, we got a whole mountain to climb. I just got to make sure that I'm always prepared."

Rose's name has popped up in trade rumors and speculation, though, but he noted that the team has kept the lines of communication clear with him.

"The team is keeping communications open with me: When they told me I don't think that they want to move me like that, they know that I have a lot left, and they love my connection and relationship that I have with all of the players on the team," Rose said.

We'll find out if the Knicks decide to move Rose with the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaching, but as far as any post-career moves go, Rose appears interested in joining an ownership team.

"I'm into ownership," Rose said. "I feel like I saved up enough. It's not like I need a loan—I'm good. So I'm waiting. I'm waiting for my time."

For now, the Knicks will look for their eighth straight win when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening.