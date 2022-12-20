T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Gifts $50, Signed Card to 450+ Employees at Target Center

T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Gifts $50, Signed Card to 450+ Employees at Target CenterDecember 20, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert showed his holiday spirit Monday, gifting Target Center employees $50 each to thank them for their work:
More than 450 employees, including ushers, security, concessions staff and more, also each received a signed card from Gobert, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
Gobert is in his first season with the Timberwolves after an offseason trade from the Utah Jazz. The three-time All-Star has a history of helping people who work behind the scenes. In January, he gifted $50 and a card to employees at Utah's Vivint Arena. He also donated $200,000 to a relief fund for Vivint Arena employees in 2020 after the NBA season was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even in a new location, Gobert's generosity has remained.