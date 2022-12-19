NBA Rumors: Rockets' Eric Gordon More Likely to Be Traded This Season Than in Past

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Eric Gordon's time with the Houston Rockets may finally be nearing a close.

With the team in a complete rebuild after a 9-20 start and with young players to build around, Gordon is the "most-asked-about player on the Rockets roster from contenders," according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Per that report: "The Rockets have turned down offers for Gordon at every possible juncture—the draft, offseason and trade deadline—but a resolution to this saga may finally be had this season. Team and league sources tell The Athletic the Rockets are more inclined to moving the 33-year-old than at any point over the past two seasons."

While Gordon has remained a starter for the Rockets, averaging 29.6 minutes per game across 25 starts, his effectiveness has waned. For the year, Gordon is posting 11.8 points, 2.4 assists and two rebounds per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.

His scoring output is currently the lowest average of his career. He's on a different career timeline than young players like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Şengün, among others.

And Gordon reportedly wants a change in scenery. Per that report, the veteran guard "has made no secret of his desire to return to winning, contending ways and he's made his preference for a move to a contender known during the offseason, but he's since remained professional and patient."

"This might finally be the year for EG," an Eastern Conference told Iko. "His contract is essentially expiring with next season being non-guaranteed and he's on a big number. Houston can use that to take on some bad money and get an asset from some teams, but other teams still have real interest in him because he can help a contender. He's a shot creator who can play on and off the ball. Good shooter who can handle it and pass enough. Going into a winning situation should rejuvenate him some too. He's a pro and a team guy."

Gordon's set to make $20.9 million next season, though it's non-guaranteed.

The veteran guard thrived in the past as a role player during the James Harden era, so it's established that he can fit a contending team well. The question will be which team makes a move to land him. Certainly, it appears that his stay in Houston has reached its natural conclusion.