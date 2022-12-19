WWE's Liv Morgan on Ronda Rousey: 'I Don't Like Her Anymore' After Being Friends

FOX via Getty Images

The relationship between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is no longer a friendly one.

That's at least what Morgan said during her appearance on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder.

"I'm the only person in the whole entire world to beat her twice," Morgan said. "Since our title feud, we've steered pretty far away from each other. But beforehand, I think I was one of her first friends here in WWE. That's why when I won the title, she respected what I did and she was actually happy for me. But yeah, now, no, I don't like her anymore."

Morgan was almost certainly talking in kayfabe here. She's a seasoned enough pro to not go on a podcast and say she's best buds with a woman she's spent several months feuding with.

With that said, it wouldn't be the first time a kernel of on-screen beef carried over after the show was over.

Rousey defeated Morgan at Extreme Rules, ending a championship reign that began at SummerSlam.

