Mavs Exec Views Josh Green as 3rd-Most Important Player After Luka Dončić, Dinwiddie

Now into his third season in the NBA, Josh Green has yet to make a breakthrough since the Dallas Mavericks selected him in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft. But that doesn't mean he still isn't valued highly within the organization.

The Athletic's Tim Cato reported the Mavs "would be very hesitant to trade Green at this point" and that one member of the front office said the 22-year-old is "the team's third-most important player after [Luka] Dončić and [Spencer] Dinwiddie."

Green is nursing an elbow injury that has forced him to miss five games. Before going down, he showcased his clear potential to Dallas. Through 25 appearances, he's averaging 7.0 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.3 percent overall and 44.4 percent from three-point range.

Cato explained why his skill set is also something the Mavericks badly need.

"The best teams are filled with athletes like [Green], players you have to run off the line due to their three-point ability but who can do something once they're chased away from it," he wrote. "... Dallas just doesn't have enough players like Green to completely shift away from this 3-centric approach."

Upgrades to the supporting cast around Dončić are clearly required. Dallas is 15-15 and ninth in the Western Conference, and the backcourt still has a Jalen Brunson-shaped void after he signed with the New York Knicks.

A trade of some sort feels inevitable, but Green for all intents and purposes appears to be untouchable.