    NBA Rumors: Kings GM Monte McNair Expected to Receive New Contract in Early 2023

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2022

    The Sacramento Kings are reportedly expected to sign general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported the new deal will likely be announced in early 2023.

    McNair is in the final season of a contract he originally signed in September 2020.

