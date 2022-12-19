Zach LaVine Says Bulls Are 'Embarrassed' After 4th Straight Loss, Wolves Dropping 150

Zach LaVine Says Bulls Are 'Embarrassed' After 4th Straight Loss, Wolves Dropping 150December 19, 2022
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine gave an honest assessment of the team after the 150-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves:
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine following the Bulls' fourth-straight loss, which dropped them to 11-18: "It's frustrating for all of us. I know it's frustrating for the fans. It's embarrassing. We're all a little embarrassed about it." <a href="https://t.co/3eU6dniY4i">pic.twitter.com/3eU6dniY4i</a>
"It's tough, especially when things are going bad," LaVine said. "Even when you try to do something good, it goes bad."
The Bulls defense has been a major issue lately, and Minnesota set a franchise record for points in a game on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the way with 37 points as the Timberwolves shot 65.5 percent from the field and 23-of-43 from three-point range.
With its fourth straight loss, Chicago fell to 11-18 on the season.
A year after finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls are now in 11th place. They would miss even the play-in tournament based on the current standings.
The Bulls clearly need to turn things around in a hurry, but LaVine doesn't appear to have any answers amid the current struggles.