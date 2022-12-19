Zach LaVine Says Bulls Are 'Embarrassed' After 4th Straight Loss, Wolves Dropping 150

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine gave an honest assessment of the team after the 150-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves:

"It's tough, especially when things are going bad," LaVine said. "Even when you try to do something good, it goes bad."

The Bulls defense has been a major issue lately, and Minnesota set a franchise record for points in a game on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the way with 37 points as the Timberwolves shot 65.5 percent from the field and 23-of-43 from three-point range.

With its fourth straight loss, Chicago fell to 11-18 on the season.

A year after finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls are now in 11th place. They would miss even the play-in tournament based on the current standings.

The Bulls clearly need to turn things around in a hurry, but LaVine doesn't appear to have any answers amid the current struggles.