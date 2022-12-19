X

    AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 7 Men's Rankings Released

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2022

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 17: Jarace Walker #25 of the Houston Cougars shoots over Jayden Gardner #1 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on December 17, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
    Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

    Purdue remains the No. 1 team in the men's college basketball Associated Press poll, but a busy weekend led to a major shake-up in the Top 10.

    There were five games between Top 25 teams on Saturday alone, leading to losses for three of the Top Six teams in the previous rankings.

    It leaves Purdue and Connecticut leading the pack heading into Week 7 of the 2022-23 season.

    AP Poll

    1. Purdue

    2. Connecticut

    3. Houston

    4. Kansas

    5. Arizona

    6. Virginia

    7. Texas

    8. Tennessee

    9. Alabama

    10. Arkansas

    11. Gonzaga

    12. Baylor

    13. UCLA

    14. Duke

    15. Mississippi State

    16. Illinois

    17. Wisconsin

    18. Indiana

    19. Kentucky

    20. TCU

    21. Virginia Tech

    22. Miami (Fla.)

    23. Auburn

    24. Marquette

    25. Arizona State

    A week after Houston dropped out of the No. 1 spot with its first loss, it earned its biggest win with a 69-61 road victory over Virginia.

    It was a balanced effort for the Cougars, with all five starters hitting double figures and the team often just outworking the Cavaliers on the court.

    Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 @UHCougarMBK

    CULTURE.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheCity</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoCoogs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoCoogs</a> <a href="https://t.co/LflLb7KrlU">pic.twitter.com/LflLb7KrlU</a>

    It was enough to help Houston climb back up to No. 3 in the poll, while Virginia fell from second to sixth with its first loss of the season.

    Alabama dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 after a 100-90 defeat to Gonzaga despite getting 36 points from freshman Brandon Miller. The Crimson Tide have still tested themselves throughout the nonconference schedule, earning two wins over No. 1 teams, and remain in good shape with a 9-2 record.

    Gonzaga has been up-and-down this year, but the latest win helped the Bulldogs climb four spots to No. 11 after the final test before conference play.

    Arizona is another team on the rise after a 75-70 victory over Tennessee. The Wildcats shot just 5-of-24 from three-point range and didn't get a single bench point, yet they did enough to take down a Top 10 team and end Tennessee's eight-game winning streak.

    UCLA also represented the Pac-12 well this week, with ranked wins over Maryland and Kentucky, moving up three spots to No. 13 in the country.

    Purdue remains at the top of the poll after cruising to a win over Davidson thanks another strong showing by Zach Edey:

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and Zach Edey double-doubles 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/zach_edey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zach_edey</a> <br><br>- 29 points<br>- 9-11 FG<br>- 16 rebounds <a href="https://t.co/xrLKKSyah2">pic.twitter.com/xrLKKSyah2</a>

    UConn earned 21 first-place votes (out of 61) after a 22-point road win over Butler, improving to 12-0 on the season.

    The schedule quiets down for some teams heading into the holiday season, but conference matchups in the ACC and Big East could still lead to some drama in the coming week.

