WWE Rumors on Goldberg's Contract, John Cena's Return and Chelsea Green's Future

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.



Goldberg Hasn't Re-Signed With WWE

Apparently rumors of Goldberg signing a new deal with WWE have been exaggerated.

Fightful Select reported the Hall of Famer has not signed with WWE and will have his contract expire at the end of this year.

There had been rumors of Goldberg signing a new two-year deal that included five guaranteed matches. The excitement around the rumor centered on three of those five matches being against opponents Goldberg has previously not faced, seemingly in an attempt to elevate them on the Saudi or WrestleMania stages.

While it's possible (if not likely) WWE ultimately does re-sign Goldberg, his lack of contract as the year draws to a close is noteworthy. He's been absent from WWE television since losing to Roman Reigns at February's Elimination Chamber match, and it's fair to wonder if the company has gotten the most possible use out of the 55-year-old.

Whereas Goldberg's return was a welcome surprise for Monday Night Wars fans, there has been diminishing returns as each subsequent match has felt less special.



John Cena's In-Ring Return Driving Ticket Sales

It turns out John Cena was not ready for his 20th WWE anniversary to go off without appearing in a match.

Cena was surprisingly named as Kevin Owens' tag team partner for a match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown, continuing his 20-year streak of having at least one match in a WWE ring. The company had promoted Cena making an appearance, but most assumed he would be making an announcement about joining the Royal Rumble or setting up WrestleMania plans.

Instead, it'll be Cena standing next to a formal mortal enemy in Owens and taking on The Bloodline to close out 2022.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the announcement should help WWE sell out the show in Tampa, Florida.

"John Cena is real special. We know from last summer, he moved numbers," Meltzer said. "When he came back on Raw that one night, they sold out the show. And they're gonna sell out Tampa. They've moved a lot of tickets, maybe 2,000 tickets. ... when they announced Cena would be there."

That should come as no surprise, as Cena remains one of the biggest names in WWE history. His increasingly sporadic appearances on television also make him a special attraction whenever he decides to step into the ring.

Putting him in the ring with Owens will be a nice touch to KO's stellar 2022 as well, given he was put in the Steve Austin return match spotlight at WrestleMania.



Chelsea Green Set for WWE Return

WWE's women's roster is expected to be bolstered in the coming weeks by the addition of Chelsea Green.

Fightful Select reported Green's return to the company is imminent. She made her first appearance in the company all the way back in 2014 as part of a mistress angle with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, before being part of the Tough Enough series a year later.

Green would sign with WWE in 2018 and remain with the company in 2021, but her career never really took off due to injuries. Strong runs in Impact and NWA have followed, setting the stage for her to perhaps finally get a proper WWE run.

Of course, this will also lead to speculation of a return for Matt Cardona, Green's husband. Cardona was known as Zack Ryder in WWE for more than a decade before being released in 2020. He's since repackaged himself as one of the hottest acts on the independent circuit and has admitted he's open to a WWE return.

