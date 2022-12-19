Fantasy Basketball 2022: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 10

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 10December 19, 2022
The 2022-23 NBA season is moving at warp speed.
Once Week 10 of the fantasy basketball schedule closes with a loaded slate on Christmas Sunday, things will only grow more frenzied and frantic.
There is rest for the weary, in other words. If you have injured players on your roster—judging by the Association's growing injury report, you likely do—you need to find replacements fast.
Let's help unearth those plug-and-play streamers by spotlighting three of our favorites who are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG/SF, Utah Jazz (18% Rostered)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker has long tantalized with high-level highlights sprinkled in between bouts of quiet, often inefficient play.
That's typically made him a boom-or-bust player, which might be the most maddening archetype for fantasy managers. If you could time his hot streaks just right, he'd be one heck of a streamer.
Well, his streaks have rarely run as hot as they are at the moment. And with leaky defenses on the docket in the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, he should have the chance to keep this run going.
Alexander-Walker has dropped double digits in five of his last six outings, including pumping in a combined 46 points over consecutive contests. During this stretch, he is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 steals and 1.5 combined steals and blocks while shooting 62.7 percent from the field and 54.8 percent from three-point range.
Thomas Bryant, C, Los Angeles Lakers (40% Rostered)
With Anthony Davis staring at a monthlong absence because of a foot injury, opportunity is knocking for Thomas Bryant.
The floor-spacing center has emerged as L.A.'s preferred replacement for the Brow, resulting in huge increases in floor time and touches for Bryant.
During the game in which Davis was injured, Bryant wound up logging 24 minutes with 21 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist. In his next time out on Sunday, he played a season-high 33 minutes and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
Granted, that's not much of a sample size, but every time L.A. has given Bryant a long run, he has put up numbers. During the five games in which he's topped 20 minutes, he has averaged 17.4 points on 69.6 percent shooting and 7.8 rebounds.
Austin Reaves, SG/SF, Los Angeles Lakers (21% Rostered)
Overall, Austin Reaves is a better player in real life than he is in fantasy.
However, he's becoming a better fantasy contributor of late, and he'll have a chance to take things a step further this week.
The Lakers, who have a four-game schedule, need offense with Davis on the sidelines. Reaves is becoming a more reliable source of exactly that.
In his last 18 games, he's had 12 games with double-digit points, including three 20-plus-point outbursts. He's also pieced together a sizzling 55.2/41.9/93.0 slash line to average 13.2 points and tossed out 2.4 assists against 1.3 turnovers during this stretch.