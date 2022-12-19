Fantasy Basketball 2022: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 10

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA season is moving at warp speed.

Once Week 10 of the fantasy basketball schedule closes with a loaded slate on Christmas Sunday, things will only grow more frenzied and frantic.

There is rest for the weary, in other words. If you have injured players on your roster—judging by the Association's growing injury report, you likely do—you need to find replacements fast.

Let's help unearth those plug-and-play streamers by spotlighting three of our favorites who are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.

