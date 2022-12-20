WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 19

1 of 3

Akira Tozawa accompanied Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to the ring for their match against Priest and Balor. As usual, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were there to support their Judgment Day cohorts.

Ford and Priest started the match with a physical exchange that put The Archer of Infamy in control. The match was relatively even, but Judgment Day definitely had control a little bit more than the Profits.

Both teams put forth a great effort to deliver a fun and exciting match. Even though they were the big guys in the match, Priest and Dawkins had some of the best spots.

Ford ended up getting the win for his team with a roll-up after Tozawa distracted Balor by throwing his drink in Dom's eyes. Ripley got in Tozawa's face and challenged him to a match right there.

Winners: The Street Profits

Grade: B

We returned from a break to see the Profits trying to give Tozawa a pep talk. He ran into the ring and was immediately hit by a kick from Ripley.

Se dared him to punch her in the face but he hesitated. The Nightmare destroyed him with a boot to the face. He kicked out of a few pins, but it was only a matter of time before Ripley defeated him with The Riptide.

This is the first true intergender match to take place on WWE TV in many years, but we probably shouldn't get used to it. This felt like a one-off. It wasn't a long match, but it's fun to watch Ripley beat up dudes.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Grade: C

Notable Moments and Observations