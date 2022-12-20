WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 19December 20, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 19
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on December 19.
Last week saw Adam Pearce fire Bobby Lashley, shocking the WWE Universe and kicking off what is sure to be an interesting story.
This week's show featured some big matches, including Bayley vs. Becky Lynch in a singles bout.
We also saw Dexter Lumis take on The Miz in a Ladder match, and The Street Profits battled Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.
The Street Profits vs. Judgment Day and Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley
- The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn were shown beating up some people backstage. Mustafa Ali was among the victims. That guy just cannot catch a break lately.
- Ford hitting one small counter before laughing in Priest's face only to end up getting taken down by Priest again was hilarious.
- The way Priest sent Ford over the top rope with a pounce was awesome.
- Ripley and Tozawa had a couple of awkward moments but nothing too bad.
Akira Tozawa accompanied Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to the ring for their match against Priest and Balor. As usual, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were there to support their Judgment Day cohorts.
Ford and Priest started the match with a physical exchange that put The Archer of Infamy in control. The match was relatively even, but Judgment Day definitely had control a little bit more than the Profits.
Both teams put forth a great effort to deliver a fun and exciting match. Even though they were the big guys in the match, Priest and Dawkins had some of the best spots.
Ford ended up getting the win for his team with a roll-up after Tozawa distracted Balor by throwing his drink in Dom's eyes. Ripley got in Tozawa's face and challenged him to a match right there.
Winners: The Street Profits
Grade: B
We returned from a break to see the Profits trying to give Tozawa a pep talk. He ran into the ring and was immediately hit by a kick from Ripley.
Se dared him to punch her in the face but he hesitated. The Nightmare destroyed him with a boot to the face. He kicked out of a few pins, but it was only a matter of time before Ripley defeated him with The Riptide.
This is the first true intergender match to take place on WWE TV in many years, but we probably shouldn't get used to it. This felt like a one-off. It wasn't a long match, but it's fun to watch Ripley beat up dudes.
Winner: Rhea Ripley
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
The OC vs. Alpha Academy
- We saw more from The Bloodline attacking everyone in sight backstage before this match took place. Once it was over, The Bloodline ambushed The OC.
- Alpha Academy's entrance music is great. It's simple but fits them perfectly.
- Anderson is a better technical wrestler than he gets credit for, but fighting guys like Gable lets him show off those skills.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows took on Chad Gable and Otis in a tag team match, but AJ Styles and Mia Yim were never too far away from their allies.
The smaller members of each team started the match with a quick exchange of holds and counters. Gable established his prowess on the mat quickly, but Anderson is no slouch and managed to take control before tagging in Gallows.
The Good Brothers maintained the upper hand until the show went to a break. We returned to see that the tide had shifted a bit. Anderson made the hot tag so Gallows could run wild.
The OC was able to score the win with The Magic Killer in a relatively uneventful tag match. This was fine but not as good as some of the other encounters we have seen from these groups.
Winners: The OC
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis
- The Christmas decorations on the stage look nice but also looked funny during Lumis's entrance.
- The way Lumis followed The Miz out of the ring was so great. That little crab walk thing he does is genuinely creepy.
- Even with a cup on, having a ladder kicked into your crotch has to hurt.
- The Miz teasing the crowd by pulling out a table and then sliding it back under the ring was hilarious.
The big bag of cash that Lumis won from The Miz was hung above the ring for a Ladder match between them, but Johnny Gargano was also there to support his...son?
The A-Lister rolled out of the ring right away, so Lumis crawled out behind him and started hitting him into a ladder.
While this had some of the usual ladder spots, none of them were particularly dangerous when compared to previous bouts with this stipulation. This was a slow-paced match that had a few good moments between a lot of filler.
The match picked up a bit after the break, but it still never reached the level of violence one expects from this kind of fight. Although, we did get Lumis jumping off a ladder to put himself through a table after The Miz moved, so that was fun.
Just as it looked like Lumis would win, Bronson Reed appeared out of nowhere to yank him off the ladder and beat him down. He was clearly on The Miz's payroll. After he took out Lumis, The Miz was able to claim the money and win the match.
Winner: The Miz
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations