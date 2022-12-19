X

    Thomas Bryant's GW Dunk Thrills NBA Twitter as LeBron James, Lakers Beat Wizards

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Thomas Bryant #31 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Washington Wizards on December 18, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Sunday's incredible sports slate had one more unbelievable finish.

    On a day when the men's World Cup final went into penalty shootouts, and nine different NFL games were decided by a single score, the Los Angeles Lakers added some drama of their own with a Thomas Bryant game-winner.

    Bryant, who is playing a larger role for the Purple and Gold with Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot injury, scored off a LeBron James assist that came off a broken play. Kyle Kuzma then missed a three-pointer on the other end, and Los Angeles escaped with a 119-117 victory over the Washington Wizards.

    There was plenty of reaction on social media:

    NBA @NBA

    WILD SEQUENCE IN LA 🤯<br><br>LAKERS WIN 119-117 <a href="https://t.co/bNeFb2JRL0">pic.twitter.com/bNeFb2JRL0</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    THOMAS BRYANT WINS IT!

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    diojat;ljwelfjasl;j lwhat on earth was that???????

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    A near LeBron James turnover led to a wide open look for Thomas Bryant. Wow

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    "Just how I drew it up." — Darvin Ham

    Chris Manning @LD2K

    Leave it to a Bryant to seal it for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> in the clutch!

    Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

    Way to finish, Thomas Bryant! W

    Steve Helwick @s_helwick

    Thomas Bryant out-revenge game'd Kyle Kuzma in that final sequence

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    THOMAS BRYANT TONIGHT<br>▫️16 points<br>▫️10 rebounds<br>▫️ONE GAME WINNER<br><br>TB31 STEPPING IN HUGE WITH NO AD <a href="https://t.co/MiujeQiTZ3">pic.twitter.com/MiujeQiTZ3</a>

    Bryant notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while James finished with 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The King also had a go-ahead dunk in the final 30 seconds, although Bradley Beal answered on the other end with two free throws.

    Los Angeles is still an ugly 13-16 on the season, but it has played much better of late following a 2-10 start.

    Maintaining this momentum will be a tall order, though, considering Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Davis is expected to be sidelined for "at least one month" with the foot injury.

    Bryant is expected to be the primary fill-in, and he certainly proved he could come through in the big moments in such a role on Sunday.

