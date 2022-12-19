Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: I Was 'Trying to Be a Hero' on Final Play in Loss to Raiders

AP Photo/John Locher

Jakobi Meyers will always be part of one of the most unbelievable endings of a game in NFL history.

He surely wishes that wasn't the case.

With Sunday's game tied at 24, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran into Las Vegas Raiders' territory during what seemed to be the final play of regulation. Rather than go down, he flipped it to Meyers.

Meyers didn't have a running lane in front of him, so he turned around and started going backward until he unleashed a long lateral in the direction of quarterback Mac Jones. Chandler Jones of the Raiders snagged it, shoved a flailing Mac Jones to the ground, and ran the rest of the way for a stunning touchdown to win the game.

"I was trying to do too much," Meyers told reporters after the game. "… Trying to be a hero, I guess."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

