Early National Signing Day 2022: Dates, Top CFB Prospects, Odds and TV Schedule

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

For those college football programs not named Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, the top priority has already shifted toward recruiting.

Getting better in order to make a run for the College Football Playoff is paramount, so there's a huge spotlight on the early signing period for the class of 2022, which gets underway Wednesday.

Most of the nation's top recruits have already committed to their respective schools, with two of the top five in the 247Sports composite rankings going to USC, two of the top 10 going to Alabama and three of the top 21 going to Texas, including the unanimous No. 1-ranked player in the country, Arch Manning.

In fact, the first unsigned player in the top 50 is at No. 31, Matayo Uiagalelei, the 6'5" edge-rusher out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California.

Rankings are a great way to evaluate talent, but they are not the be-all and end-all, so programs across the country are hoping to find their own diamonds in the rough to sign their national letters of intent for the 2023 cycle.

Here's a look at what college football fans need to know heading into this year's early signing period.