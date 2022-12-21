Lakers Reportedly Seeking Additional Opinions on Anthony Davis' Foot Injury

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are seeking additional opinions on Anthony Davis' foot injury, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Wednesday.



Davis continues to receive treatment on his foot and is not wearing a boot, McMenamin added.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Davis was expected to miss "multiple weeks" because of a right foot injury. He had exited Los Angeles' win over the Denver Nuggets at halftime last Friday after his leg collided with Nuggets star Nikola Jokić.

Davis had been playing some of the best basketball of his career before being sidelined. The 29-year-old led the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting a career-best 59.4 percent from the field. Los Angeles had started the season 2-10, but Davis powered the team to a 10-4 stretch before he was injured.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2012, Davis is one of the best talents in the NBA. However, the Kentucky product has developed a reputation for his inability to stay on the court. He appeared in 76 games in the previous two seasons combined.

Any absence by Davis is a major blow to the Lakers, who have struggled to compete against elite teams for much of the year.

While Davis is out, Thomas Bryant will be inserted into the starting lineup. The sixth-year big man has averages of 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16 appearances this season. Lakers star LeBron James could also see time as a small-ball 5, which is a position he's familiar with.