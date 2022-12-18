Mr. Olympia 2022: Final Results, Top Videos and Predictions for 2023 Event

2 of 3

After three years stuck in runner-up hell, Choopan captured the Sandow trophy, proving former champion Phil Heath right by being the man to knock Big Ramy off the pedestal.

Adding size to what was already superb conditioning, Choopan was clearly the class of the field in this year's event, channeling the frustration of past disappointments into delivering his best performance to date.

Coach Hany Rambody attributed Choopan's work ethic for his victory while the winner, the first Asian, and Iranian-born, Mr. Olympia thanked fans for their support and dedicated his title to the women of his home country.

Elsewhere, Derek Lunsford made his first appearance in the open after competing in, and winning, the 212 a year ago. The newcomer did not compete at all in 2022, focusing his energy on performing his best in Mr. Olympia.

Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman had accurately predicted Lunsford to be a major threat to Big Ramy and he was right.

He finished as the first runner-up. Ironically enough, the winner, Choopan, also made the jump from the 212, where competitors cannot weigh more than that.

Lunsford figures to be a major problem for his fellow competitors moving forward. It is almost unheard of to place as highly as he did and deliver that sort of show, in one's first appearance in the Olympia open.

He is not the only one.

Young phenom Nick Walker, uber confident in his abilities and not afraid to express it, earned the respect of the fans by winning the People's Choice award before finishing third in this year's competition.

Walker is already popular but is still young and mastering the sport. His performance Saturday night should be very encouraging to both him and his fans.

Was it the finish he would have hoped for? Probably not, but Choopan was a runaway locomotive with momentum on his side, hellbent on proving himself the elite bodybuilder he and so many insiders knew he was by capturing the cup.

Walker finishing third sets him up for a future of high placings and signifies a potential changing of the guard in bodybuilding. Competitors like Brandon Curry, William Bonac and Big Ramy will always remain relevant and tough to beat because of their experience and discipline, but Walker and Lunsford represent a new generation ready to leap to the top of the