Report: WWE Execs Expect Sasha Banks to Return 'at Some Point' Despite 'Money Issue'

Despite her rumored move to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, WWE officials reportedly believe Sasha Banks will return to WWE at some point.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE officials do expect Banks back in the future, although it is unclear when since the two sides are far apart on money in negotiations.

Meltzer (h/t James Holder of Inside The Ropes) previously reported this week that Banks had talks with WWE about a return, but they could not come to an agreement because Banks wanted pay comparable to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, while WWE didn't offer anything close to those numbers.

Per PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Banks is expected to appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Jan. 4, which would be her first appearance outside WWE.

Meltzer (h/t Ian Carey of F4WOnline) confirmed Johnson's report and noted that Banks' deal is with NJPW and not something that was negotiated through WWE.

He added that Banks negotiated her release from WWE over the summer, but it was agreed upon that she wouldn't do anything in wrestling until the start of 2023.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE prior to an episode of Raw in May because of dissatisfaction over how they were being booked as WWE women's tag team champions.

WWE stripped Banks and Naomi of their titles and suspended them, and they haven't been seen on WWE programming since then.

The issue with Banks and Naomi occurred under the leadership of Vince McMahon, but he retired in July, and a new power structure came into existence. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan share the CEO role, while Stephanie is also chairwoman, and Triple H is head of creative.

There was some thought that Banks would be able to work things out with Triple H since he signed her and helped build her into a star in NXT, although the two sides apparently have yet to come to an agreement.

For now, it looks like Banks is destined for NJPW and a potential feud with IWGP women's champion Kairi, but the door is seemingly open for her to return to WWE.

