    Nets' Kevin Durant Told Jacque Vaughn to Let Kyrie Irving Take Game-Winner vs Raptors

    Doric SamDecember 17, 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates with Kevin Durant #7 after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on December 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made his first career game-winning buzzer-beater in Friday's thrilling 119-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors, but the original plan wasn't for him to take the shot.

    Nets star forward Kevin Durant revealed to reporters after the game that head coach Jacque Vaughn had drawn up a play for him during the team's final timeout, but he suggested that the ball should go to Irving.

    "He was already cooking, so I didn't want to get in his way," Durant said. "We kept finding him late in the game. He made some big shots, and I was just like, 'Jacque, I think Ky should take this one."

