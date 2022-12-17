X

    NBA Twitter Hypes Russell Westbrook's 'Complete' Game in Lakers' Win vs. Nuggets

    Doric SamDecember 17, 2022

    Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook reacts after scoring during second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    Los Angeles Lakers star point guard Russell Westbrook was once resistant to the possibility of coming off the bench, but after Friday night's performance against the Denver Nuggets, it's clear that he has fully embraced his new role.

    Westbrook dropped a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists to help lead the Lakers to a 126-108 victory at crypto.com Arena. It's his second triple-double in a week, becoming the only player in franchise history ever to record multiple triple-doubles off the bench in a single season.

    LeBron James led the way with 30 points in the victory, his third consecutive 30-point game.

    The 2017 NBA MVP brought an unmatched energy in the second half of Friday's game, which the Lakers needed after star big man Anthony Davis left the game at halftime because of a foot injury. Westbrook's effort helped facilitate a 21-point performance from backup center Thomas Bryant.

    After a rough start to the season, Westbrook has now earned the respect of NBA Twitter. Fans on social media had no choice but to praise him for his strong showing against the Nuggets:

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    This has to be the most COMPLETE game that Russ has played in a Lakers uniform tonight. The Brodie is putting on a damn Clinic on both ends of the floor!!! Carry the hell on..,

    NBA Twitter Hypes Russell Westbrook's 'Complete' Game in Lakers' Win vs. Nuggets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    did you apologize to Russell Westbrook yet??

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Fill in the blank: This is the ____________-best Russell Westbrook game of his Lakers' tenure …

    Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

    There are three triple doubles off the bench in the Lakers 75-year history. Magic has one. Russell Westbrook has the other two. This week.

    Colb @___Colb___

    Westbrook had a triple-double in a Lakers victory they're never moving him.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Love LeBron front-running, stat-padding, after Westbrook did the heavy lifting.

    Adam @AdamJoseph____

    Russell Westbrook in 30 minutes: 15 Points, 11 Rebounds, 12 Assists, 2 Steals, +25. He's always made his teammates better &amp; now that he's in the right role under Darvin Ham, Russ is back to doing exactly that.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Westbrook off the bench this season:<br><br>— 15/6/8<br>— 1st in triple-doubles<br>— 1st in assists<br>— 1st in 10/5/5 games<br><br>6th man of the year? <a href="https://t.co/I3zeYRyCem">pic.twitter.com/I3zeYRyCem</a>

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    A lot going on tonight for the Lakers but not to be overlooked: A very strong performance from Russell Westbrook in Anthony Davis' absence. He's up to 13 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals and the Lakers are a +23 in his 29 minutes.

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Russell Westbrook with 13-11-11. He's been spectacular.

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    Big second half stat for Westbrook: Zero turnovers. AK

    Waiting To Oxtail @ThatDudeMCFLY

    Westbrook can make the game so easy when he feels like it.

    MT Plug/badge/myteam grinder @mtplug_grinder

    No talk about Westbrook having a 15 point triple double off the bench huh <br><br>Losers.

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Russell Westbrook has done an amazing job transitioning to this 6th man role. People don't realize how hard of a switch that can be for guys who made a first ballot HOF career and millions playing one way and STILL have a lot of that ability.

    NBA History @NBAHistory

    Russell Westbrook is the 1st Laker in history to drop multiple triple-doubles in a single season while coming off the bench. <a href="https://t.co/IhmkiijFUt">pic.twitter.com/IhmkiijFUt</a>

    King Marley | THC 🇫🇷 @Ayooluwamarley

    Triple double from the bench....give it up for Westbrook 🙌🏾

    𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣' 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA

    Russell Westbrook recorded two triple-doubles off the bench for the Lakers in a span of a week, breaking Magic Johnson's record from 1996.<br><br>Incredible!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/EEryjkQ6Kp">pic.twitter.com/EEryjkQ6Kp</a>

    JP - The Wholesome Truth Teller @jay_pea619

    Russell Westbrook absolutely took this game over tonight

    At 12-16, the Lakers are still trying to find consistency this season, but they have now won two of their last three games. With Westbrook settling into a groove, Los Angeles may have found a formula for success going forward.

    The Lakers will look to keep the momentum going on Sunday when they host the Washington Wizards (11-18).

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.