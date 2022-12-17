John Cena Announces Tag Team With Kevin Owens to Fight Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

One of the greatest wrestlers of all time is set to return to a WWE ring soon.

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena announced that he will be teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a tag match on this year's final episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Dec. 30.

Cena's return to the ring will mark the 20th consecutive year he's competed in a WWE match since his debut in 2002. The 45-year-old has not yet wrestled in 2022 after successfully transitioning into a career as a full-time actor.

After his acclaimed appearance as the Peacemaker in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, Cena starred in a spin-off series based on the character that debuted in January on HBO Max. The series received positive reviews and was renewed for a second season a month after it premiered on the streaming platform.

Cena is also set to reprise his role in the Fast & Furious franchise for the 2023 film Fast X, which is in post-production and has a release date of May 19. He had debuted in the franchise in F9 last year as Jakob Toretto, the younger brother of the main character Dominic Toretto, who is portrayed by Vin Diesel.

The last time Cena wrestled was at SummerSlam 2021 in a championship match against Reigns, which he lost. This past June, he returned to Monday Night Raw to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut.

Cena's partnership with Owens is a fun pairing, considering Owens made his WWE debut by sparking a rivalry with the legendary performer in 2015. Owens has been engaged in a feud with Reigns, Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline for months now, so adding Cena to the mix is an exciting way to close out the year.

