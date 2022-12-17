Joel Embiid's Brilliance Loved by NBA Twitter as 76ers Beat Steph Curry-Less Warriors

X

    The Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth straight game with a 118-106 victory over the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors on Friday at Wells Fargo Center.

    Jordan Poole's 29-point night wasn't enough for the Warriors as the duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden took over down the stretch.

    Embiid finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. He made 11-of-23 shots from the floor and 2-of-3 shots from deep. It was his sixth straight game with 30-plus points.

    Harden, meanwhile, finished with 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes, making 8-of-15 shots from the floor and 4-of-8 shots from behind the arc.

    NBA Twitter was quick to praise the veteran big man for his performance against the reigning champions:

    drew olanoff @yoda

    there's <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> and then there's everyone else for MVP this season. it's not even close.

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    Really nice dynamic between Embiid and Harden tonight. Kuminga took Harden to try to contain the ball, and Harden quickly tossed ball-handling duties to Embiid, who has taken the rock down the floor himself the last few trips and gotten the Sixers good looks.

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    Joel Embiid been making 30, 10 &amp; 5 look like a walk in the park this season. He playing at a ridiculous level right now

    Matt Downs @cmattdowns

    Embiid proved tonight why he is the front runner for MVP against the defending champs✅<br><br>Wasn't even close.

    Jiro @Jironick_

    Love Embiid. Top 5 in the NBA right now.

    Deric @somewhatderic

    James Harden and Joel Embiid are very good at basketball

    Dani* @chessyfan_19

    Joel Embiid gets better each day

    Joe Dorsey Jr. @JoeDorseyJr

    <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> MVP!

    James 🇩🇪🇺🇸 @GibblerJames

    Embiid is so him

    drew olanoff @yoda

    it's a treat to get to watch <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> play in a <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> uniform in the same way that watching <a href="https://twitter.com/alleniverson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alleniverson</a> was.

    When Embiid plays this well, the Sixers can compete with any team in the NBA. Come the end of the season, the big man might very well be MVP for the first time after finishing second to Nikola Jokić in 2021-22.

    The Sixers moved to 16-12 with the win. They'll be back in action at home Monday against the Toronto Raptors.

