Joel Embiid's Brilliance Loved by NBA Twitter as 76ers Beat Steph Curry-Less Warriors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth straight game with a 118-106 victory over the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors on Friday at Wells Fargo Center.

Jordan Poole's 29-point night wasn't enough for the Warriors as the duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden took over down the stretch.

Embiid finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. He made 11-of-23 shots from the floor and 2-of-3 shots from deep. It was his sixth straight game with 30-plus points.

Harden, meanwhile, finished with 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes, making 8-of-15 shots from the floor and 4-of-8 shots from behind the arc.

NBA Twitter was quick to praise the veteran big man for his performance against the reigning champions:

When Embiid plays this well, the Sixers can compete with any team in the NBA. Come the end of the season, the big man might very well be MVP for the first time after finishing second to Nikola Jokić in 2021-22.

The Sixers moved to 16-12 with the win. They'll be back in action at home Monday against the Toronto Raptors.