    Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2022

    Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday.

    Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The guard was relieved the injury didn't require surgery.

    "Surgery would've been 4-6 months," he told reporters. "Nobody was trying to deal with that right now."

    Curry is a difficult player to replace considering his production as an eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP. He was named Finals MVP last season after winning his fourth NBA title.

    In 26 games this year, the superstar guard is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

    With Curry unavailable, the Warriors have turned to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson to take on bigger roles in the backcourt.

    Golden State has still lost three of its four games since Curry's injury, falling to 15-18 on the season. The squad is currently in 11th place in the Western Conference.

