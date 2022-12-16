T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Ruled Out vs. Thunder With Ankle Injury

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Chris Finch told reporters before tip-off.

Gobert was initially listed as questionable for the matchup with a left ankle sprain.

Gobert sprained his ankle late in Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before being ruled out for Friday's game, Gobert had only missed two games this season. He was out for a Nov. 5 matchup against the Houston Rockets and a Nov. 7 game against the New York Knicks while in health and safety protocols.

Gobert is in his first season with the Timberwolves after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz. Utah traded him to Minnesota in July in exchange for a mix of players and draft picks.

The 30-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26 games while shooting 65.2 percent from the floor. His numbers have dipped this year, and it has contributed to some of Minnesota's struggles.

However, it should be noted the Timberwolves have also been dealing with injuries to Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince.

The Timberwolves enter Friday's game 11th in the Western Conference with a 13-15 record. They'll need Gobert healthy moving forward if they hope to climb out of the hole they've dug themselves into.

Naz Reid will likely see the majority of playing time at center with Gobert sidelined.