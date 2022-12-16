Heat Fined $25K for Violating NBA Injury Reporting Rules After Resting Players

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA announced it fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for breaking league rules.

Miami was punished "for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center."

