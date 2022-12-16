X

    Heat Fined $25K for Violating NBA Injury Reporting Rules After Resting Players

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 16, 2022

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: A general view of the 'Miami Mashup' court logo prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena on December 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The NBA announced it fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for breaking league rules.

    Miami was punished "for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.