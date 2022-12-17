The Most Expensive January Transfers in World Football in the Last Decade

0 of 7

JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Although the largest deals in football tend to happen in the summer, the January transfer window occasionally features a huge move.

Over the last decade, seven players have commanded a fee north of €60 million euros during the winter months. (Exchange rates continually vary, but the current comparison is $63.5 million dollars.)

Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho headlines the group, which also features Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk and American star Christian Pulisic. Not coincidentally, two clubs—Premier League side Liverpool and Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund—are involved in two of the seven big-money January transfers, as well.

All transfer data is from Transfermarkt.