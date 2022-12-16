MLB Rumors: Manny Machado Expected to Opt Out of Padres Contract After 2023

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres reportedly expect star third baseman Manny Machado to opt out of his contract following the 2023 MLB season.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres anticipate Machado will test the free-agent market, which may be why they have been so aggressive this offseason.

Heyman noted the Padres missed out on shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Aaron Judge despite offers of $342 million and $414 million, respectively, before signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Boston Red Sox on an 11-year, $280 million deal.

