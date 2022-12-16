Brittney Griner Says She Plans to Return to WNBA's Mercury After Release from Russia

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Brittney Griner is planning on returning to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury next season.

She announced Friday on Instagram she intends to play for the team in 2023 after returning to the United States following a 10-month stint under detention in Russia.

Griner also wrote she was "grateful to each person who advocated for me," including her wife, Cherrelle.

President Joe Biden announced on Dec. 8 that Griner was on her way back to the United States after the Russian government agreed to a prisoner swap.

A Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison on a drug charge in August. She was originally arrested in February for bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil into the country.

Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, Griner's attorneys, announced on Nov. 17 she had been transferred to a Russian penal colony.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during an Aug. 1 press briefing that Russia wasn't negotiating in good faith when the two sides were discussing a prisoner swap that would bring Griner back to the U.S.

Griner was in Russia playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg of the Russian Premier League. She has played for the club since 2014 between WNBA seasons.

The 32-year-old has spent her entire WNBA career with the Mercury since being drafted No. 1 overall by the club in 2013. She has been named to the All-Star team eight times, led the league in blocks eight times, won two scoring titles and led Phoenix to a title in 2014.

Phoenix will open the 2023 season on May 19 against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.