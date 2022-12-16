AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 16

0 of 0

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on December 16.

Dustin Rhodes teamed up with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends for a huge eight-man tag match this week against The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian and Trent Seven.

Wardlow was in action, Skye Blue battled Britt Baker, and the main event featured Jon Moxley taking on Sammy Guevara.

Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's episode of Rampage.