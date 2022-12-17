WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 16

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns returned SmackDown to the Island of Relevancy Friday night on Fox, his first appearance on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory over Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens.

What did The Tribal Chief have to say to the fans in Chicago, one of the hottest wrestling cities in the business?

More importantly, what did Sami Zayn have in store for The Head of the Table after Jey Uso suggested he clean himself up for the big night?

Find out now with this recap of a show that also featured two titles up for grabs.