Bucks Fan Mike Shane Says He Didn't Threaten Warriors' Draymond Green Before Ejection

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks fan who was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors has given his side of the story, and he said he never threatened the life of Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Per TMZ Sports, Mike Shane spoke on the KJ Live podcast and said he began trash-talking Green in the third quarter because of the offseason altercation with Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who is a Milwaukee native. Green had punched Poole during practice prior to the start of the season, and Shane says he was simply telling Green that the city didn't forget.

"I was speaking up for the city of Milwaukee," Shane said. "Basically telling him, like, we're giving you a pass. We haven't forgotten about what you did—a big bully—and we're giving you a pass. We forgive you."

From Shane's perspective, Green "blew it out of proportion" when he directed officials to kick him out of the arena.

Green said after the game that he felt Shane said "some threatening stuff to my life." However, Shane maintains his innocence and said the Bucks offered him a refund and future tickets after the incident.

"There was two police officers who were actually right there," Shane said. "There was a police officer and the league security who came back there and vouched for me. They were right there and said I didn't use any profanity. I didn't say anything malicious."