    Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Less Likely to Be Traded amid Play as 6th Man

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 15, 2022

    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers seem very happy with Russell Westbrook's play off the bench.

    So much so, in fact, that reports continue to emerge that the team won't deal the $47 million man in an effort to build a better roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    The latest such report came from Sam Amick of The Athletic, who wrote on Thursday: "According to a source with knowledge of the Lakers' plans, Westbrook's play this past month has made it increasingly unlikely that he will be traded before the league's Feb. 9 deadline."

