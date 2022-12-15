X

    Alex Ovechkin Trademarks 'THE GR8 CHASE' Amid Chase for Wayne Gretzky NHL Goal Record

    Adam WellsDecember 15, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 13: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring his 800th career goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on December 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    After becoming the third player in NHL history to score at least 800 career goals, Alex Ovechkin is marketing his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky.

    Per ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Washington Capitals star has trademarked "THE GR8 CHASE" as he goes after the NHL's all-time goals scored record.

    Kaplan noted the first phase of Ovechkin's "THE GR8 CHASE" merchandise will be available to fans during Thursday's home game against the Dallas Stars.

    "Ovechkin's family was heavily involved in the creation of the logo, as well as the trademark name," Kaplan wrote. "'THE GR8 CHASE' is a triple entendre, alluding to Ovechkin's nickname ('The Great Eight'), Gretzky's nickname ('The Great One') and Ovechkin's chase of history."

    Ovechkin's hat trick in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks gave him 800 for his storied career.

    Washington Capitals @Capitals

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gr800?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gr800</a> <br><br>IT'S HISTORY, BABES! <a href="https://t.co/ENTC23b2E4">pic.twitter.com/ENTC23b2E4</a>

    Gretzky (894 goals) and Gordie Howe (801) are the only players ahead of Ovechkin on the all-time scoring list. He hit the 800-goal mark in 1,305 career games, while Gretzky scored his 800th in his 1,116th game.

    If Ovechkin continues at his career pace, he could surpass Gretzky during the 2024-25 season. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Capitals in July 2021 that runs through the 2025-26 campaign.

