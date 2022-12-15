    Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After December 15

    Joe Tansey
December 15, 2022

    Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After December 15

      The Detroit Pistons have been an unlikely source for fantasy basketball waiver-wire pickups this season.

      Alec Burks is the latest name to get on a hot streak from within the Detroit lineup.

      The former New York Knicks player is averaging 13.3 points per game in December, and he could turn into an important depth part of fantasy basketball rosters if he keeps shooting well.

      Burks is one of a few in-form shooters who can be trusted off the waiver wire right now.

      Grayson Allen is in the middle of a nice scoring run for the Milwaukee Bucks, and Will Barton is starting to come to life off the Washington Wizards bench.

    Alec Burks, PG, SG, SF, Detroit

      Alec Burks should be one of the most ideal waiver-wire pickups in all of fantasy basketball right now.

      The 31-year-old is eligible at three positions in Yahoo fantasy leagues and has been getting a consistent run off the bench.

      Burks produced a season-high 27 points on Wednesday in an overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. He has been in double figures five times in seven December games.

      Detroit appears to have its rotation figured out, and the Colorado product is getting more time over Saddiq Bey because he is the better shooter at the moment.

      Burks is averaging 2.1 three-point makes per game this month, and he has knocked down three or more threes in three of his last five games.

      He is also chipping in with rebounds and assists, averaging four rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in December.

      Burks' playing time is consistent, and if he keeps playing well, his roster percentage in fantasy leagues could jump significantly in the coming weeks.

    Grayson Allen, SG/SF, Milwaukee

      Grayson Allen has found his way into double digits in scoring in each of his last four games.

      That is a promising sign for fantasy basketball players looking in the direction of the streaky shooter.

      The 27-year-old had one other stretch this season in which he scored in double figures for four straight games. The rest of his production has been a bit sporadic.

      Allen's production could be helped by the return of Khris Middleton. The Milwaukee Bucks are now back to their normal roles in the rotation and that could help Allen settle into a rhythm.

      The most important thing to note about the Duke alum's recent surge is that he only has seven three-pointers. He is scoring by cutting to the basket and working inside the arc.

      Allen will still contribute three-pointers, but his form from deep is not the determining factor in his success right now, and that scoring versatility makes him a more viable waiver-wire option.

    Will Barton, SG/SF, Washington

      Will Barton produced consecutive 22-point nights for the Washington Wizards on Monday and Wednesday.

      The 31-year-old put up those numbers without Bradley Beal on the floor, and he played over 30 minutes for the third and fourth times this season.

      Even if he does not play 30-plus minutes every night, Barton can continue to contribute at a high level.

      The Memphis product has made four three-point shots in each of his last two games. The shooting form could lead to more minutes inside a full-strength roster because the Wizards are reeling at the moment.

      A red-hot Barton coming off the bench could help Washington end a six-game losing streak when everyone is available, and it could also benefit fantasy basketball players in need of additional help at shooting guard or small forward.

