Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After December 15

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have been an unlikely source for fantasy basketball waiver-wire pickups this season.

Alec Burks is the latest name to get on a hot streak from within the Detroit lineup.

The former New York Knicks player is averaging 13.3 points per game in December, and he could turn into an important depth part of fantasy basketball rosters if he keeps shooting well.

Burks is one of a few in-form shooters who can be trusted off the waiver wire right now.

Grayson Allen is in the middle of a nice scoring run for the Milwaukee Bucks, and Will Barton is starting to come to life off the Washington Wizards bench.