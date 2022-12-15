NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Join Lakers Among Most Active Teams; NYK Eyed Eric Gordon

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are "one of the more active teams in early trade conversations," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets have also reportedly been busy well ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

New York and Houston had already discussed a potential deal for Eric Gordon this season, but the Rockets are holding out for a first-round pick, per Fischer.

The Knicks have climbed into playoff contention after five straight wins, currently sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 15-13 record. Adding a proven veteran like Gordon in the backcourt could further help the team going forward.

Gordon is averaging 12.1 points per game this season, but he's averaged 16.2 points over his career while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. He would provide some much-needed scoring depth behind the Knicks' top trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.

Of course, the Knicks could have also added Gordon and flipped him later in the offseason. However, the team would have needed to acquire him before Dec. 9.

The team still has no shortage of current players on the trade block.

According to Fischer, the squad is looking at deals involving Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley.

Rose and Reddish have fallen out of the rotation and haven't played the last five games, while Fournier hasn't played since Nov. 13.

Reddish could be an intriguing target for a rebuilding team, adding a high-upside player who is still only 23 years old. The 2019 lottery pick is averaging 8.4 points per game this season and will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, making him a low-risk addition for any team.

Rose could be a tougher sell after seeing his production decline this year, averaging just 6.4 points in 13.6 minutes per game. The 34-year-old became expendable with the addition of Brunson, and the Knicks could now be looking to move his $14.5 million salary for this season.

Fournier's contract will make him difficult to trade, currently in the second season of a four-year, $73 million deal. The Knicks would likely need to add the forward to a larger deal to get his money off the books.

Quickley is the only one of the foursome still producing, but the emergence of Miles McBridge and Quentin Grimes could allow New York to deal the 23-year-old.