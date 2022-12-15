X

    NBA Twitter Loves Julius Randle's Dominance as Red-hot Knicks Beat Bulls

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 15, 2022

    New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket and is fouled by Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    In NBA Jam parlance, Julius Randle is heating up.

    The New York Knicks forward is practically shooting fireballs at this point, posting his third game with 30 or more points in his last four contests during Wednesday's 128-120 win over the Chicago Bulls (11-16).

    KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN

    Julius Randle's first half ♨️<br><br>18 PTS - 6 REB - 2 AST - 4/8 FG - 2/4 3PT <a href="https://t.co/D7lhxkmHFq">pic.twitter.com/D7lhxkmHFq</a>

    KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN

    27 for Julius Randle after 3 quarters 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/aFKkDdho44">pic.twitter.com/aFKkDdho44</a>

    KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN

    SIX 30-PT games for Julius Randle this season 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/52rVBOPbka">pic.twitter.com/52rVBOPbka</a>

    Randle finished the game with 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Jalen Brunson (30 points, seven assists) and R.J. Barrett (22 points) chipped in with strong performances of their own. DeMar DeRozan (32 points) and Zach LaVine (25 points) led the Bulls, per usual.

    But NBA Twitter was loving the performance from Randle:

    Ben Stiller @BenStiller

    When <a href="https://twitter.com/J30_RANDLE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@J30_RANDLE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RjBarrett6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RjBarrett6</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brunson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brunson</a> are playing like this it's pretty great.

    Jerry Ferrara @jerryferrara

    Brunson and Randle quieting all the haters!!! 5 in a row.

    Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_

    Julius Randle tonight <a href="https://t.co/agHRTznpc6">pic.twitter.com/agHRTznpc6</a>

    B I G L O U I E 🫵🏾👱🏾‍♂️ @LouieDi13

    RANDLE is a beast! These 3 Robinson &amp; Grimes been balling <a href="https://t.co/8PmjIoZCfw">https://t.co/8PmjIoZCfw</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Julius Randle tonight:<br><br>31 PTS<br>13 REB<br>7 AST<br><br>Five consecutive 25/7 games. <a href="https://t.co/R7Jk7gzGPt">pic.twitter.com/R7Jk7gzGPt</a>

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Julius Randle remains on fire.

    john (7-6) @GARR3TTWILS0N

    i hope that 2020 randle is back and that this isn't some kind of linsanity run

    Nickels, Dimes Dollars @yardestyle

    Julius Randle with a PG is an all star. He was in 2020 with a PG and is looking like one again in 2022 with a PG.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Credit where credit is due - Julius Randle with great defense on the Bulls game winning alley-oop attempt

    This wasn't a perfect performance from Randle. He had a couple of tough offensive trips down the stretch despite getting a seemingly favorable switch onto Alex Caruso. He air-balled a potential game-winning shot in the final second in what was a pretty dreadful possession. He was fairly quiet in overtime, with only a point and an assist.

    No matter. The Knicks (15-13) secured the win, and Randle's hot start alongside Brunson's fantastic, seven-point overtime sealed the deal.

    Randle's long isolation possessions can be infuriating. But this is as good as he's looked since the 2020-21 season, when he was an All-Star and second-team All-NBA selection after averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from three.

    That three-point stroke appears to have been an aberration. But the addition of Jalen Brunson this offseason is getting the most out of Randle, namely during New York's five-game winning streak. At the moment, Randle is on fire.

