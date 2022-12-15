Bulls Ripped by Fans, NBA Twitter for OT Performance in Loss vs. Knicks

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls fought to force overtime against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at United Center, but an ugly OT performance resulted in Billy Donovan's squad losing 128-120.

With the game tied at 117 after four quarters, the Bulls managed to score just three points in overtime. DeMar DeRozan made the team's only two-point bucket in OT. Zach LaVine added the third on a free throw.

DeRozan was Chicago's best player in the loss, finishing with 32 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 40 minutes.

Perimeter defense and rebounding were big reasons why the Bulls fell to the Knicks. New York shot 52.9 percent from beyond the arc and hauled in 48 rebounds compared to Chicago's 31 rebounds.

Additionally, the Bulls were terrible on the offensive glass, grabbing just three rebounds.

It's been a tough season for the Bulls, who dropped to 11-16 with the loss, but their overtime performance had NBA Twitter calling for the franchise to either make a trade to improve or to just rebuild.

After finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 46-36 record, Chicago has taken an unexpected step backward, and it has a lot to figure out moving forward.

It's worth mentioning that Lonzo Ball has yet to play this season while recovering from a knee injury, but it's hard to imagine things would get drastically better with his return. Furthermore, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that there are "no guarantees" the point guard even returns this season.

The Bulls and Knicks will meet again on Friday for a rematch before Chicago travels to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.