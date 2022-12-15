X

    Bulls Ripped by Fans, NBA Twitter for OT Performance in Loss vs. Knicks

    Erin WalshDecember 15, 2022

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 14: Chicago Bulls Forward Patrick Williams (44) guards New York Knicks Forward Julius Randle (30) during a NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls on December 14, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls fought to force overtime against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at United Center, but an ugly OT performance resulted in Billy Donovan's squad losing 128-120.

    With the game tied at 117 after four quarters, the Bulls managed to score just three points in overtime. DeMar DeRozan made the team's only two-point bucket in OT. Zach LaVine added the third on a free throw.

    DeRozan was Chicago's best player in the loss, finishing with 32 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 40 minutes.

    Perimeter defense and rebounding were big reasons why the Bulls fell to the Knicks. New York shot 52.9 percent from beyond the arc and hauled in 48 rebounds compared to Chicago's 31 rebounds.

    Additionally, the Bulls were terrible on the offensive glass, grabbing just three rebounds.

    It's been a tough season for the Bulls, who dropped to 11-16 with the loss, but their overtime performance had NBA Twitter calling for the franchise to either make a trade to improve or to just rebuild.

    Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

    The Bulls are now 3-11 in clutch games after tonight's 128-120 loss to the Knicks.<br><br>11 of their 16 losses have come in games in which they were five points or closer in the final five minutes. Brutal.

    Camron Smith @camronsmith

    Again, this Bulls team has real issues that continue to be clear in these type of games.<br><br>The offensive daydreaming and lack of defensive stops allow teams to grow confidence.

    Mark Schanowski @MarkSchanowski

    Knicks are one of the worst 3 point shooting teams in the league &amp; they go 18-34 tonight. Bulls struggled to get decent shots in overtime with Thibs’ guys turning up the defensive pressure in halfcourt sets, Another “clutch” game loss.

    Yaya Dubin @JADubin5

    Only catching these last couple minutes of Knicks-Bulls overtime but oof, Chicago's offense.

    Joel Braunold @braunold

    Bulls <a href="https://t.co/a73Whbt3Ee">pic.twitter.com/a73Whbt3Ee</a>

    . @1WayRJ

    Bulls need to blow it up and I’m not kidding in the slightest

    fRy @RyGriffey

    Th Chicago Bulls are so frustrating to watch

    Mikey Mike from 79th @WindyCityKid01

    Time for the bulls to blow it up I think

    Ryan Parker @RPark86

    Bulls are 🗑️🗑️🗑️

    chill1Fr @BethebestAM

    Bulls it’s time to rebuild

    a knower of ball @ball_knowerr

    The bulls are beyond finished they might as well blow up the entire roster

    After finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 46-36 record, Chicago has taken an unexpected step backward, and it has a lot to figure out moving forward.

    It's worth mentioning that Lonzo Ball has yet to play this season while recovering from a knee injury, but it's hard to imagine things would get drastically better with his return. Furthermore, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that there are "no guarantees" the point guard even returns this season.

    The Bulls and Knicks will meet again on Friday for a rematch before Chicago travels to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

