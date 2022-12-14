Report: Mandy Rose Released by WWE for Posting Content Outside Parameters of Contract

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose after she dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night's episode of NXT.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE made the decision to release Rose after officials felt they were "put in a tough position" with some of the content on her FanTime page.

Rose posted some explicit photos and videos on the page, and WWE reportedly felt they were "outside of the parameters" of her contract.

The 32-year-old Rose had been in the midst of one of the most dominant title reigns in NXT history before she shockingly lost the NXT Women's Championship to Perez on Tuesday.

Rose's reign of 413 days was the third-longest in the history of the NXT Women's Championship, behind only Asuka's 522 days and Shayna Baszler's 416 days.

At NXT Deadline on Saturday, Perez outlasted four other women to win the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge and earn a future shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

Most assumed the match between Perez and Rose would occur at Vengeance Day in February, but when Rose attacked Perez after her promo on Tuesday, Perez challenged her to put the title on the line later in the night.

Rose obliged, and the 21-year-old Perez beat her, adding the NXT Women's Championship to a resumé that already included the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship.

Fans were left in shock by Rose's sudden loss and wondered if it was meant to set the stage for her to get called back up to WWE's main roster. Instead, it was apparently a precursor to her departure from the company.

Rose first joined WWE in 2015 as a cast member on Tough Enough. At the time, she had no wrestling experience, as she had come from the world of fitness competitions.

She eventually landed a contract with WWE and spent time in NXT before getting called up to the main roster as part of Absolution with Paige and Sonya Deville. A neck injury forced Paige out of action shortly thereafter, but Rose continued to team with Deville for the next few years.

After Rose and Deville broke up and feuded with each other, Rose formed a tag team with Dana Brooke. When they struggled to find success, Rose was sent back to NXT last year.

That was seemingly the best possible move for her career, as she formed Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and won the NXT Women's Championship after only a few months.

Rose improved significantly in the ring, on the mic and in terms of character work, and she seemed destined for big things on the main roster in the future.

While her run with WWE is apparently done for now, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that the door could be open for a Rose return in the future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).