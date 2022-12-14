X

    Lakers' Anthony Davis Roasted by NBA Fans for Missing Clutch FTs in Loss to Celtics

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2022

    Anthony Davis was brilliant during Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics with 37 points and 12 rebounds behind 13-of-24 shooting from the field.

    But it was two missed shots that stood out the most.

    Davis went to the free-throw line with 28 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Lakers holding on to a two-point lead after a dramatic back-and-forth that saw multiple comebacks. Rather than ice the game away, he missed both and left the door wide open.

    Jayson Tatum took advantage by tying the contest with a jumper over LeBron James, and the Celtics eventually won 122-118 in overtime.

    Davis couldn't stop thinking about the missed free throws after the game, and James was nothing but supportive of his All-Star teammate:

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    Anthony Davis spent a long time just sitting in the locker room postgame, thinking about what might have been vs Boston, and even once he emerged all he could talk about were those late free throws: <a href="https://t.co/vagMWit8Mn">pic.twitter.com/vagMWit8Mn</a>

    Nick Hamilton @NickHamilton213

    Lebron James on Anthony Davis taking the loss extremely hard: <br><br>"It means he loves the game. If it were the other way around, &amp; he was running around there smiling you'd be questioning what type of teammate you got. I know who I'm rocking and rolling with every night." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/0fZvlQf0QR">pic.twitter.com/0fZvlQf0QR</a>

    That didn't stop some of the criticism Davis received from social media:

    NBA Retweet @RTNBA

    Anthony Davis' clutch free throws <a href="https://t.co/ZBlwXd7ieQ">pic.twitter.com/ZBlwXd7ieQ</a>

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Knew it was over once AD missed those FTs. DAMN IT

    Colb @___Colb___

    Make your free throws and you win the game in regulation. <br><br>Terrible loss by the Lakers after they took control in the 4th.

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Loss is on AD bro smh

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Agreed. Doesn't mean he is absolved of blame tonight. Best player on the team and an 84% free throw shooter gotta make the free throws with the game in the balance. <a href="https://t.co/ejtUvpNlDL">https://t.co/ejtUvpNlDL</a>

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    or even one of them <a href="https://t.co/8gbmglny65">https://t.co/8gbmglny65</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Lakers games be stressful

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Illuminating tidbit from <a href="https://twitter.com/StatsWilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StatsWilliams</a> on the brutal feeling Lakers fans will leave with tonight: It was 2nd time LAL blew a double-digit lead with 5 minutes to go in the 4th Q this season.<br><br>The rest of the NBA has done that twice combined this season.

    It was a back-and-forth contest well before crunch time, as the Celtics built a 15-point halftime lead only for the Lakers to come charging back. Los Angeles turned a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter into a 13-point lead with fewer than five minutes remaining, but Boston closed on a 17-4 run with Tatum and Marcus Smart scoring 14 of those points to force overtime.

    The Celtics then controlled much of the extra period, and Jaylen Brown's three-pointer to push the lead to eight in the last minute all but ended it.

    The stars came out to play with Tatum dropping 44 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists, while Brown stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals. James countered on the other side with 33 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

    Yet the contest was defined by Davis' missed opportunity near the end of regulation.

