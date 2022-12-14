Lakers' Anthony Davis Roasted by NBA Fans for Missing Clutch FTs in Loss to Celtics

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Anthony Davis was brilliant during Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics with 37 points and 12 rebounds behind 13-of-24 shooting from the field.

But it was two missed shots that stood out the most.

Davis went to the free-throw line with 28 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Lakers holding on to a two-point lead after a dramatic back-and-forth that saw multiple comebacks. Rather than ice the game away, he missed both and left the door wide open.

Jayson Tatum took advantage by tying the contest with a jumper over LeBron James, and the Celtics eventually won 122-118 in overtime.

Davis couldn't stop thinking about the missed free throws after the game, and James was nothing but supportive of his All-Star teammate:

That didn't stop some of the criticism Davis received from social media:

It was a back-and-forth contest well before crunch time, as the Celtics built a 15-point halftime lead only for the Lakers to come charging back. Los Angeles turned a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter into a 13-point lead with fewer than five minutes remaining, but Boston closed on a 17-4 run with Tatum and Marcus Smart scoring 14 of those points to force overtime.

The Celtics then controlled much of the extra period, and Jaylen Brown's three-pointer to push the lead to eight in the last minute all but ended it.

The stars came out to play with Tatum dropping 44 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists, while Brown stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals. James countered on the other side with 33 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Yet the contest was defined by Davis' missed opportunity near the end of regulation.