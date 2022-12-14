Eric Gordon Trade Rumors: Rockets in Early Talks with 6 Teams About Veteran SG

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are rebuilding around their young players and could look to move Eric Gordon ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported the Rockets have discussed a potential Gordon trade "with roughly a half dozen teams." Feigen noted the guard "is expected to be among the top targets for contenders."

The reasons to trade Gordon seem clear on the surface.

Houston has the worst record in the Western Conference at 8-18 and is in the early stages of a rebuild centered around franchise cornerstones Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Gordon, who turns 34 years old this month, will be well past his prime before the team is a realistic championship contender, so getting future assets back in a trade would be ideal.

However, Feigen noted there are some complications to such discussions.

Next season is non-guaranteed on Gordon's contract, and Houston is not in desperate need of creating cap space. What's more, the team would prefer first-round picks in future seasons since it already has two in the upcoming draft.

Throw in the desire to avoid bringing in players with longer contracts or veterans who would eat into the youngsters' playing time, and the Rockets have a smaller window of possible trade options with Gordon than it would first appear.

Yet he would be an asset to any contender.

The 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game behind 34.7 percent shooting from three-point range. The percentage from the outside is somewhat concerning, but he is a career 37 percent shooter from deep and just connected on 41.2 percent of his triples last season.

It is not a stretch to expect his percentage to approach his career totals as the season progresses, and he is someone who can take advantage of openings created by more prominent teammates with that shooting stroke.

Gordon has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans and Rockets during his career but could be adding a fourth team to his résumé depending on Houston's approach to the trade deadline.