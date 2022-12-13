Carlos Correa Rumors: Cubs, Twins Have 'Inside Track'; At Least 6 Teams Interested

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Carlos Correa reportedly has no shortage of suitors as his free agency continues.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, "at least six teams are interested" in the shortstop with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs having "the inside track."

This comes after MLB Network Radio's Steve Phillips reported Monday that the Twins and San Francisco Giants were the favorites for Correa.

Shortstop was a major focus of this offseason with Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson all hitting free agency. Turner (11 years, $300 million) and Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million) already signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, respectively, and it may not be a jump to suggest Correa will command an even more lucrative deal.

After all, he is theoretically in the middle of his prime at 28 years old and has a World Series title, Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and two All-Star selections to his name.

He spent his first seven years on the Houston Astros and then joined the Twins as a free agent last offseason. He slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI for the American League Central team.

It doesn't come as much surprise the Twins are interested in keeping him given they signed him to a three-year, $105.3 million deal last offseason. That contract featured an opt-out clause that Correa eventually used, but it was clear Minnesota wanted him for multiple seasons.

As for the Cubs, their interest is nothing new.

In fact, Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted they pursued him last offseason before he signed with the Twins. Chicago met with Correa during winter meetings and was also connected to Bogaerts and Swanson at times this offseason.

Whether Chicago's ownership is willing to commit the type of money it will take to sign Correa remains to be seen, but the team is clearly looking to add a shortstop and move Nico Hoerner over to second base.

It will have to beat out the Twins and others, though, if that shortstop is going to be Correa.