Report: Carlos Correa, Twins Agree to 3-Year, $105.3M Contract After Leaving Astros

Jessie Alcheh/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reported the deal includes opt-out opportunities after each of the first two years.

The news comes after Correa declined a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. He also turned down a five-year, $160 million deal from the franchise, per Berman.

The 27-year-old had spent his entire seven-year career in Houston and became a free agent for the first time this offseason. He was one of the top free-agent shortstops on the market, joining Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Javier Baez and Marcus Semien.

Correa had a great 2021 season, hitting .279/.366/.485 with a career-high 26 home runs along with 92 RBI, earning his second All-Star selection and first Gold Glove. He's hit .277/.356/.481 across seven seasons with the Astros.

Correa also received interest from the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners, among others, this winter.

With the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year off the market, Story is the most high-profile shortstop still available.

Houston could also play Aledmys Diaz at shortstop, and prospect Jeremy Pena might be ready for the majors come 2022, as The Athletic's Jake Kaplan noted.

The Astros, who went 95-67 last season and reached the World Series for the third time in the last five seasons, might also shift their focus to the pitching staff.

For the Twins, meanwhile, Correa will take on a key role within a lineup that also features Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco. They also acquired catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela from the Yankees.

Minnesota kicks off the regular season on April 7 when it hosts the Seattle Mariners.