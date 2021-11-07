Carlos Correa Reportedly Receives Qualifying Contract Offer from Astros

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Houston Astros have reportedly tendered a qualifying contract offer to shortstop Carlos Correa, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman reported Correa will reject the offer based on interest on the open market. If accepted, the qualifying offer for 2022 is worth $18.4 million for a one-year deal.

Fox 26's Mark Berman previously reported that Houston tabled a five-year, $160 million contract offer for the shortstop.

Correa hit .279 (.850 OPS) with 26 home runs and 92 RBI in 148 games this season for the American League West champion Astros, who lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves.

The two sides had previously agreed to a one-year, $11.7 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2021 season. Astros general manager James Click revealed on Feb. 7 that the team has discussed a long-term extension with Correa, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Correa reportedly turned down a six-year, $120 million contract in March, per Heyman, after the 27-year-old hit .264 with five home runs and 25 RBI in 58 games in 2020.

It now appears he will test the market to see his true value.

The 6'4" shortstop has dealt with numerous injuries, including a rib fracture suffered in May 2019 during an in-home massage.

Injuries prevented Correa from playing more than 110 games in 2017-2019. A torn ligament in his left thumb was the primary culprit in 2017, and a back ailment kept him sidelined for a month-and-a-half in 2018.

When healthy, he is one of the game's greatest hitters at his position. That's evidenced by his work in 2021, which has featured Correa playing at his All-Star peak in a relatively injury-free year.

He was also the recipient of the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year Award and earned an appearance in the 2017 All-Star Game before helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series.

The question is where Correa will spend next season after thus far failing to agree to a long-term deal with Houston.