Patriots' DeVante Parker Calls Out NFL After Concussion: 'Get on Yalls F--kin Job'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker called out the NFL for its handling of the concussion protocol after he suffered a head injury in Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals:

Parker suffered a hard hit in the first quarter while making a catch and showed signs of a concussion, but he remained in the game and was set to take part in the following play, even though teammate Nelson Agholor was signaling officials to blow the whistle. The Cardinals challenged the catch, which stopped the game, and Parker was subbed out.

He was later ruled out with a head injury.

The NFL and the NFLPA are reviewing the incident.

The NFL has unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants at each game who are supposed to remove players from games when they show signs of a possible concussion.

The league also updated its protocols in October after a high-profile incident with Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback remained in his team's Week 3 game despite showing balance issues after hitting his head. In Week 4, he took another big hit and was carted off the field and sent to the hospital.

The Parker incident also took place on national television, and the announcers recognized issues with the receiver.

"They're going to be watching him—somebody upstairs should be," ESPN's Troy Aikman said of Parker (h/t Awful Announcing). "He looked a little wobbly coming up."

Parker is in his first season with the Patriots after spending seven years with the Dolphins. He has 460 yards on 25 catches this season, leading the NFL with 18.4 yards per reception.