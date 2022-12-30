Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Oklahoma After Bowl Game

0 of 3

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The first season of the Brent Venables era at Oklahoma has come to a close with a 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

While the Sooners wrap up a 6-7 campaign, they're heading into an important offseason. After a 2022 campaign that didn't go as hoped, they need to stockpile talent for the future as the program readies to leave the Big 12 for the vaunted SEC.

No matter if that move happens in 2024 or 2025, the priority is clear: Pack the roster as best as possible, as quickly as possible.

There will be plenty of changes happening in Norman over the next few months, including notable transfers in and out, incoming recruits and outgoing seniors.