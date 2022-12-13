Tyreek Hill Says He Gave Chiefs Chance to Match Dolphins' Contract Offer Before Trade

Harry How/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill has offered new insight into the discussions that led to his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason.

Appearing on the Club Shay Shay YouTube show with Shannon Sharpe (starts at 3:40 mark), Hill said he approached the Chiefs about what the Dolphins were offering him for a contract extension and they decided to trade him rather than try to match the proposal.

Hill previously said on his own podcast he told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid they didn't need to give him the same deal as Miami was willing to in order to re-sign him.

"I'm like, 'Hey Coach, yo like, I ain't even gotta be the highest-paid, for real. I just want to be put in like a realistic position that's like realistic for me and my family,'" Hill said. "I don't gotta get $30 million. At least get me 25, 26. ... Numbers wasn't even close to that."

Despite expressing some desire to remain in Kansas City, Hill told Sharpe he started to realize around "mid-last season" he might not finish his career with the team and he felt like the Chiefs weren't getting him involved in the offense enough.

"I'm the type of guy, like, I love playing ball and I love being about the team, because football is a team sport, right? And it would be some games where, like, I'd get two targets; I'd get three targets," he explained. "And we'd go into meetings and my coach would be like, 'Hey, 'Reek. We've got to get you involved, we've got to get you involved.'"

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March and signed a four-year, $120 million extension. The deal made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL by average annual salary ($30 million) and total guaranteed money ($72.2 million).

The Chiefs already had several veteran players on expensive contracts that limited their cap flexibility. Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Orlando Brown Jr. and Frank Clark all have cap hits of more than $13 million, per Over the Cap.



Hill was still very productive in Kansas City last season. The six-time Pro Bowler led the team in targets (159), receptions (111), receiving yards (1,239) and tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (nine).

Things have worked out well for both parties since the trade. The Chiefs offense remains one of the most dominant units in the NFL, ranking first in yards per game (423.8) and second in points per game (29.5).

Despite the Dolphins' dip in performance over the past two games, they are still on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Hill leads the league with 100 catches and ranks second with 1,460 receiving yards.