Tyreek Hill Says He Sought $25M-$26M AAV for Chiefs Contract Before Dolphins Trade

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Friday he did everything in his power to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs but that the team wouldn't come close to his contract request.

Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, detailed the period leading up to the blockbuster offseason trade on the wideout's new podcast, It Needed To Be Said, saying a conversation with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid failed to yield the desired outcome.

"I'm like, 'Hey Coach, yo like, I ain't even gotta be the highest-paid, for real. I just want to be put in like a realistic position that's like realistic for me and my family,'" Hill said. "I don't gotta get $30 million. At least get me 25, 26. ... Numbers wasn't even close to that."

Rosenhaus added Reid asked Hill directly whether he wanted to stay in Kansas City, which the six-time Pro Bowl selection confirmed was the case, but the Chiefs' offer still came up "millions of dollars short" in guaranteed money.

