Dansby Swanson Rumors: Market for Braves FA Heating Up; Dodgers, Cubs, More Linked

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A half-dozen teams are reportedly making a push to sign free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium reported the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves are involved in talks with Swanson as his market takes shape.

