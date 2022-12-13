X

    Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Wizards' Bradley Beal as 'A Hall of Fame, All-Star Player'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 2: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on December 2, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has high praise for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

    "He's a Hall of Fame, All-Star player. Take that away from your team, you're trying to figure out where that impact's gonna come from," Durant told reporters after Beal missed Monday's Nets-Wizards game with a hamstring injury.

    Beal has been limited by injury to 18 games this season but is in his most efficient scoring campaign, shooting a career-high 52.2 percent. While his scoring is down to 22.9 points per game, his lowest since 2017-18, that's largely because a strong Wizards offense has allowed him to tone down his attacks to the rim.

    As far as Beal's Hall of Fame credentials, that's probably a stretch. He's made just three All-Star teams and one All-NBA team, and the Wizards have not gotten past the second round of the playoffs during his tenure with the franchise.

    Even though the Basketball Hall of Fame has a lower barrier of entry than its football and baseball counterparts, Beal would have to write a strong second half to his career to make it to Springfield, Massachusetts.

    That said, Beal is the type of player who can function in any lineup in any situation. He's a perfect fit for the Hall of Very Very Good, just not quite on the HOF level.

    Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Wizards' Bradley Beal as 'A Hall of Fame, All-Star Player'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.