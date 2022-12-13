Carmelo Anthony Talks Still Being a Free Agent After Playing with Lakers Last Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony has been a free agent since the end of the 2021-22 season, but the 10-time All-Star isn't necessarily chasing an opportunity to play again.

Speaking to ESPN's Malika Andrews on Monday (starts at 2:20 mark), Anthony was asked about his aspirations for a potential return to the NBA.

"I love the game, I will say that," he said. "But I realize there's a lot of things that's not in my control. So I can just sit back and let it play out, and whatever it's going to be, it's going to be, and I accept that. I'm at peace with that."

Anthony was being interviewed at halftime of a high school showcase game between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King. His son, Kiyan, is a sophomore at Christ the King and was playing against Bronny James.

He went on to say if he "would love to play" and is "still in the gym every single day."

"If the opportunity presents itself, it presents itself, but it's not something that I'm pressing about," Anthony told Andrews.

Anthony spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was an effective scorer off the bench, averaging 13.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting (37.5 percent from three) in 69 appearances.

Speaking to Mark Medina of USA Today in September 2021, Anthony admitted it was "hard to say" how much longer he would keep playing.

"My body will tell me when it's time to go," he explained. "Your body is not going to lie to you. I did have a year and some change to conserve some gas in the tank. I've thought about it before. But now, I don't think about it."

There have been no indications that Anthony is thinking about formally retiring. The 38-year-old was rumored to be generating interest from the Boston Celtics before the start of this season after Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn ACL.

The Celtics don't appear to need any help at this point with an NBA-best 21-7 record.

Anthony has had a successful transition to a role player off the bench late in his career. He averaged 14.0 points per game with a 38.9 percent three-point rate in 196 games from 2019 to '22.